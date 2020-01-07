Liverpool Set to Run Out of Title-Winning Kits as New Balance Denies Request for More

Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League kit has become the most popular in the club's history with sales reaching 1.7 million. However, the iconic shirt could soon be like gold dust, with stock set to run out and no more on the way.





The Reds ended the thirty-year wait for an English league title this month as Man City's defeat to Chelsea meant that Liverpool's lead became mathematically insurmountable.





Liverpool fan wearing a mash-up of two popular kits

The 2019/20 kit then, while already popular for its design, will become iconic for its role in Liverpool club history.





According to the Daily Mail, amid the boost from the Premier League win, 2019/20 kits are set to run out altogether after sales hit club-record levels.





It is said that Liverpool even contacted New Balance to produce additional shirts - a request which was denied by the US manufacturer, whose kit deal with the club expires this summer.





With Nike officially taking over as Liverpool's new kit partner for the new season on 1 August, New Balance - whose relationship with the club soured after a high-court battle last autumn - have no obligation to produce more product to meet increased demand.





Liverpool are ditching New Balance for Nike for the 2020/21 season

The historic 2019/20 kit will likely become something of a collector's item, while those who already own the shirt may see its value skyrocket in years to come.





As for next season's Nike kit, designs have been leaked online, while the official release is expected in August.





The Mail's report notes that Liverpool hope to 'smash' their sales record again next year, having done so in the previous three seasons. Nike's star power and marketing potential coupled with the ability to distribute through a much larger number of outlets globally convinced Liverpool to ditch New Balance as a partner last year.





The Nike deal is worth £30m-a-year, guaranteed - around £15m less than from New Balance - but add-ons which include taking 20% of net sales on merchandise worldwide mean club bosses are confident that the innovative new deal will be worth the risk.





Some reports have even suggested that the Reds could even bank £80-100m a year total from the contract, which would put it among the most lucrative in the industry.



