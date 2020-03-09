Liverpool Set to Stay in Europe for Pre-Season for First Time Since 2010

Liverpool are set to stay in Europe for pre-season following the outbreak of coronavirus and at the request of Jürgen Klopp.





The Reds have organised summer tours in Asia or North America for every pre-season since 2011, notably playing three friendlies in the United States last summer.

However, Klopp urged club to stay within Europe this summer to best protect his players’ fitness and in order to prepare for next season, and the spread of coronavirus has essentially assured that the team will remain closer to home regardless, according to The Athletic.

Klopp would prefer his squad to do as little traveling as possible due to Euro 2020 and Copa América taking place this summer, though it is unclear at this stage whether these tournaments will also be affected by the outbreak.

With key first-team players like ​Roberto Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk almost certain to play a part in these international tournaments should they go ahead, Klopp is eager to ensure that they are given adequate time to recover and prepare for the new campaign without the hassle of long-distance journeys.

Though arrangements are not final, Liverpool would aim to make up for the estimated £5m loss in revenue by arranging friendlies against prestigious European opponents.

Though Liverpool travelled almost 8,000 miles last year to play friendlies in Notre Dame, Boston and New York, they were also able to arrange friendlies against ​Napoli in Edinburgh and Lyon in Geneva.

The club will also be unable to recoup the commercial benefits overseas they would likely have received from touring as Premier League champions.

​Liverpool themselves have cancelled plans for a one-off friendly in China this summer due to coronavirus. Similarly, ​Spurs’ trip to South Korea is also in doubt, and the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament will not hold any fixtures in Asia this year.