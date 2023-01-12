Liverpool show faith in promising youngster with new long-term contract

Liverpool have secured the future of home-grown youngster Tyler Morton, who is spending this season on loan at Blackburn in the Championship, with a new long-term contract.

Morton turned 20 in October and played nine times for Liverpool last season after being presented with a senior debut by Jurgen Klopp in the Carabao Cup in September 2021.

He joined Blackburn for the duration of the 2022/23 campaign during the summer and has played in all 26 of the Lancashire club’s league games this season – Rovers sit third in the Championship table and are seeking promotion back to the Premier League after 11 years away.

A new long-term deal at Liverpool signals the Reds’ faith in his future potential.

“I'm absolutely buzzing. The little dream is coming true, so I couldn't be happier,” Morton himself told the club’s official website.

"I've known for a little while and it's been ongoing, and I couldn't wait to get it over the line because this is the place I want to be and this is the club I want to be at. I'm absolutely buzzing and I can't wait for the future.

Listen now as Scott Saunders hosts Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth and Tom Gott in the latest episode of Talking Transfers. This week they discuss Chelsea’s hectic transfer strategy, which includes a loan move for Joao Felix and interest in Romeo Lavia and Marcus Thuram among others, Man Utd’s pursuit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, Leandro Trossard’s Brighton future and more. Available on all audio platforms.

If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

"I've been extremely proud of myself for how I've handled the loan so far. Hopefully I carry that on and take it into the next half of the season.

"I feel like I'm progressing every day and learning new things on and off the pitch. It's a lovely environment to learn and turn myself into a professional – and I think I'm doing that quite well. Hopefully it sets me up for what's to come in the future."