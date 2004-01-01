Liverpool sign Celta Vigo teenager Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old Celta Vigo defender Stefan Bajcetic, pipping Manchester United to his signature in the process.

The youngster had been tipped for a move to Old Trafford, with recent reports suggesting that negotiations were underway between United and the teenager ahead of a potential January move.

Klopp is keen to bolster the academy ranks | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

However, The Athletic report that Liverpool have been working 'around the clock' in order to secure a move for the teenager, and they have now rubber stamped the deal which importantly has been done prior to 1 January - when the new Brexit regulations come into place.

The Merseyside outfit were understood to have been tracking the progress of Bajcetic since 2019, with a €250,000 (£224,000) fee now agreed for the young central defender.

With both Premier League behemoths vying for the Celta Vigo man's signature, he's understood to have opted for a move to Liverpool on the basis that a number of the club's academy staff were involved in the discussions, including academy director Alex Inglethorpe, assistant academy director Nick Marshall and Under-23s coach Barry Lewtas.

Liverpool are also understood to have completed the signing of Birmingham City left-back Calum Scanlon. The England Under-15 international is believed to be costing the Reds a fee of £500,000, as they look to bolster their academy ranks.