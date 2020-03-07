Liverpool Smash Premier League Home Record With Victory Over Bournemouth

​ Liverpool’s narrow 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday saw the Reds break the English top-flight record for consecutive home victories.





Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in (mostly) imperious form this season, as they steamroll their way towards their maiden Premier League crown.

Defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the week had some beginning to question Klopp’s men as they suffered their third defeat in four games in all competitions. However, the Saturday lunchtime win over a struggling ​Bournemouth side means the Reds are within touching distance of their first English title in 30 years.

Victory over Eddie Howe’s men was not just significant in getting ​Liverpool back to winning ways, it also saw them notch their 22nd consecutive home league win, an English top-flight record, breaking the record previously set by themselves.

Since Jurgen Klopp’s appointment at Liverpool, Anfield has become something of a fortress in the ​Premier League, so much so that the Reds haven’t been beaten at home since April 2017. A Sam Allardyce managed Crystal Palace were the last side to take all three points away from Anfield in the Premier League, a run stretching back almost three years.

Liverpool’s unbeaten home Premier League run currently stretches to 55 games (45 wins, ten draws). Only ​Chelsea can boast a longer Premier League unbeaten home record, the Blues having gone 86 games unbeaten between 2004 and 2008.

With English title number 19 on the horizon, Liverpool know they are just three wins away from securing the Premier League trophy they have coveted so much. Next up for the Reds it’s the small matter of a trip to Merseyside rivals Everton, before hosting the last side to beat them at Anfield, Crystal Palace.

Should Klopp’s men secure maximum points from those two fixtures, Premier League glory could be secured at the home of current champions, ​Manchester City, as the pair face off on April 5.