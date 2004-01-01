Liverpool sporting director who oversaw Darwin Nunez & Luis Diaz signings to leave club

Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward will leave the club at the end of the season, only a few months after replacing Michael Edwards in the role.

Edwards is credited as the man who built Jurgen Klopp’s team that has won Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup trophies in recent seasons. But he stepped away in the summer to take a break from football.

Edwards has not yet returned to football, although has fielded offers from Chelsea and others.

Ward had already worked as Edwards’ deputy and was subsequently promoted. However, this will be Ward’s only season in the job as he too plans to leave and take a break of his own. 90min understands that he has no other job lined up.

Ward has been at Liverpool for a decade in various roles, joining from Manchester City in 2012.

Even before Edwards formally left in May, the transition of responsibility was in full flow and Ward was thought to have had a major role in the January signing of Luis Diaz from Porto and the summer arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

90min understands that Liverpool are intending to appoint somebody new to the club as his successor, rather than go for another internal promotion.

It further adds to significant recent upheaval at Anfield. Results on the pitch so far this season have fallen below the high standard set in recent years, while owners FSG have also confirmed their intention to welcome new investment into the club or maybe even sell up altogether.