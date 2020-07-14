Liverpool Spotted Making Change to the Kop Ahead of Premier League Trophy Lift

Liverpool have been spotted making a big change to the Kop ahead of their Premier League trophy lift next Wednesday.





The Reds secured their first top-flight title in 30 years back in June, but have been made been made to wait for their final home game of the season against Chelsea to actually get their hands on the silverware.





And in preparation for that historic occasion on 23 July, Liverpool have been pictured making some pretty dramatic changes to their iconic stand.





Trophy celebration in the Kop? pic.twitter.com/tZD99DiqfV — Dani (@dxnii50) July 14, 2020

A picture posted on Twitter by @dxnii50 shows the front few rows of seats in the Kop being removed, presumably in preparation for the erection of a platform where the Reds will receive the trophy.





With no supporters allowed inside the ground due to social distancing protocols, the move is the best way for Jurgen Klopp's charges to pay tribute to their fans in challenging circumstances. The pictures were received warmly by Liverpool fans on social media with most agreeing that the presentation would be a timeless visual spectacle.





Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the Chelsea game through injury but Klopp confirmed that the former Sunderland man would still be the one to lift the trophy.





It's been a long wait, but finally...



????????? ??? ??????? ?????? ?????????. ? pic.twitter.com/6SaWgNJ1No — 90min (@90min_Football) June 25, 2020

"He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy," the German said (via the Express)





"As I said, no surgery needed, that’s the good news. For all the rest we can make our own decisions, a few decisions at least, how it will be around the trophy lift but Hendo will lift the trophy."





As well as the trophy festivities, Liverpool have confirmed that there will be a parade around the city whenever it is safe to do so. The Reds need to win all of their remaining games in order to better Manchester City's record total of 100 points which they registered during the 2017/2018 campaign.











