Liverpool squad fear Mohamed Salah could leave this summer

There is a 'growing sense' among Liverpool players that Mohamed Salah could push for a transfer this summer, with Barcelona and Real Madrid linked with a move for the forward.

The Egyptian will go down in history as one of the Reds' best ever signings, having scored well over 100 goals since his move from Roma in 2017. Despite their struggles this season, he is the Premier League's joint-top scorer alongside Harry Kane, and goes into this summer with his stock as high as ever.

Liverpool find themselves in a slightly awkward position with the 28-year-old, however. His value will soon diminish if he doesn't pen extended terms at Anfield, with two years remaining on his current contract.

?️ "Let's just say that I have special motivation to win the tie and go through to the semi-finals."



Payback is on Mo's mind. — 90min (@90min_Football) March 30, 2021

There is no expectation that Jurgen Klopp's side will look to cash in - all reports suggest Liverpool are relaxed about the situation and confident it will resolve itself - but that may well change should the player push for an exit.

ESPN have fanned the flames by claiming there is a mild unease among the players that he could do just that. They say there is a growing belief that he could seek a new challenge elsewhere - particularly if the Reds don't recover their form domestically and qualify for the Champions League.

There has been nothing directly from Salah's camp to suggest he is considering his future, however. Inconsequential reports of a 'feud' with Sadio Mane aside, he has been a model professional this season, with his performance levels suggesting his immediate focus lies on his short-term future.

In an interview with Marca this week, he did hint that an exit to one of Barcelona or Real Madrid could be on the cards down the line. Ultimately though, he just wants to be somewhere he can win trophies.

He said: "[In the rest of my career] I hope to be doing the same thing that I've been doing in recent years. Winning trophies, scoring goals, helping my team win trophies...that's the most important thing for me.

"It's not up to me [whether I leave Liverpool]. We'll see what happens but I prefer not to talk about that now.

"I hope to be able to play for many more years. Why not [move to Spain]? No one knows what's going to happen in the future, so...maybe one day, yes."