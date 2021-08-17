Liverpool star Andrew Robertson posts injury update

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson appears to already be back in light training following a recent ankle injury suffered during pre-season earlier this month.

The injury, which was later confirmed to be ligament damage ruled Robertson out of Liverpool’s opening weekend win over Norwich and was expected to be a doubt for the club’s remaining two games in August until the September international break.

But Robertson has shared a picture of himself back running on the training pitch a little over a week after the injury was sustained during a friendly against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on 8 August.

It raises the outside possibility that the Scotland international could be involved when Liverpool host Burnley in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday lunchtime. Liverpool’s next game before the international break sees Chelsea visit Anfield on 28 August.

Greece international Kostas Tsimikas, who was signed for £11.75m from Olympiacos last summer to provide cover for Robertson, deputised for the 3-0 win against Norwich.

Such was Robertson’s relentless fitness last season, as well as the Greek’s only injuries, Tsimikas only made seven appearances in all competitions throughout the 2020/21 campaign, including just six minutes of Premier League action spread across two cameos as a substitute.

He played the full 90 minutes at Carrow Road at the weekend but his run in the team is now expected to be cut significantly shorter than initially thought.

