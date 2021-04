Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott, who has been impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers this season, has signed a boot deal with New Balance.

Despite being just 18-years-old, Elliott has already broken several records in his short career. Aged just 15 he became Fulham's youngest debutant and he is also the Premier League's youngest player. Following his move to Anfield in 2019, he soon entered the record books as the Reds' youngest ever starter too.

Since moving to Blackburn on loan he has been one of the Championship's most eye-catching performers, scoring five goals and registering ten assists in 35 appearances. Elliott now has further reason to celebrate after New Balance confirmed that he has become the latest player to join their roster.

"Signing with New Balance is a massive step in my career. I’m pleased with my performances this season, but I’m also focused on working hard and taking my game to the next level. It feels good to be working with a global brand that wants to help me get there," he said.

New Balance Global Football General Manager, Kenny McCallum added: "We’re excited to have one of the most prodigious young talents in Europe join the New Balance family. Harvey has an incredible amount of flair and a positive approach to the game, which makes him exciting to watch."

Elliott joins Bukayo Saka in signing with New Balance | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Elliott toasted the deal by posing in some of New Balance's hottest new streetwear, all of which is available on the brand's website. Moving forward, the forward will continue to wear the newly released Furon 6+ on matchdays. Available in 'Vibrant Lime Glo' and 'Citrus Punch' colourways, the boots feature next generation fit weave upper technology, which provides lightweight stability to ensure comfort.

Eliott is not the only recent addition New Balance have made to their team, with Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka also penning terms in March.

Source : 90min