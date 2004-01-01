Liverpool Starlet Set to Leave Anfield After Rejecting Contract Talks

Liverpool are set to lose starlet Yasser Larouci in the summer, after the youngster turned down the chance to sign a new contract with the Reds, leaving several promotion-chasing Championship clubs scrambling for his signature.





The 19-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and, having been offered the opportunity to extend his stay at Anfield, the youngster has instead decided to go elsewhere in search of first-team football.





Genk U19 v Liverpool U19 - UEFA Youth League

Larouci has made two senior appearances for the Reds this season, but he has stated his intention to leave over a lack of playing time, meaning Liverpool will be forced into listening to any offers this summer.





And according to The Athletic, there are already a couple of potential suitors lining up a move for the Algeria-born defender in the coming weeks. Newly-crowned Championship winners Leeds United are one of the teams eyeing a swoop for the left-back, as well as Premier League hopefuls Brentford.





Despite showing some initial interest however, the Whites are unwilling to match Liverpool's current valuation of the player, so there is still a long way to go before any sort of deal could be reached.





For now then, there are no signs of imminent movement for the defender in the transfer window, but should Liverpool fail to sell him this summer, they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.





Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Larouci clearly does not fancy his chances of breaking into Jurgen Klopp's side, especially with fellow academy product Neco Williams demonstrating he has the credentials to be a real future prospect in the German's backline.





And for Klopp, the left-back's departure may force a move in the window for a more experienced alternative, rather than recruiting yet another youngster to sit behind Andrew Robertson. The 26-year-old has missed only two league games this campaign, and he has grown to become one of the best full-backs in world football.





Bad news for the academy hopefuls, then.



