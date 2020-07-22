Liverpool Stars React to Lifting Premier League Title

Liverpool's 30-year wait to lift the Premier League title finally came to an end on Wednesday as Jürgen Klopp's side took to the Kop to raise the famous trophy.





After an exciting 5-3 win over Chelsea earlier in the night, the stage was set for the historic moment for Liverpool. Fireworks were set off outside Anfield even before the game had finished and the party is likely to continue for a little while yet.





Here's how some of the key figures in the title triumph reacted.





Jürgen Klopp





Klopp warned rivals that Liverpool are not done yet

"Absolutely special... we don’t compare as we haven’t won it before. It could have been better [and] we know that and it could have been worse if we had not won… these boys are so special," he said (via the club's official website). "I couldn’t be more proud of them throwing in a performance like this tonight on the pitch in an open game, obviously, but nice, nice goals. Incredible goals, super football in moments and I loved the game so we could enjoy so far and will enjoy the rest of the night."





He later told Sky Sports (via Goal): "We will not stop. We will not stop. We have challenges, internal challenges. We can improve, obviously.





"We have the players. Naby [Keïta] played pretty much only the last part of the season. We pretty much have the chance to take another step. But we have to, because the others will not sleep.

[There are] no guarantees for anything, other than we will try."





Jordan Henderson





Anything is possible. Never stop believing.

"We’ve been waiting a long time, like I said before the game," the club captain added. "The build-up to it, walking up there was amazing. Like I said, the lads deserved the moment tonight. The families were up there watching, which was a big thing for us as a team. It’s been an amazing season and to crown it off like that was really special.





"The start [of the season] was really important, of course. From then, we just grew and grew as the season went on, got stronger, more confident and ruthless really. We found a way to win on so many occasions and that’s just down to mentality. The lads have been brilliant all season and they deserve what they get now.





"The Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid and that was one of the reasons why I wanted to come to Liverpool – you want to win trophies and the expectations are so high. But when you come as a young player, it’s so difficult. It’s been a process, a journey and it hasn’t happened overnight.





Premier League Champions 2019/20 ?



"Over the past five years since the gaffer came in, it’s been a process, a journey and every single player has been a part of that journey. To finish the season off like this has been really special. We can enjoy tonight but, after this, next season is going to be a big challenge for us. I thought tonight we showed the mentality again to come and perform like we did, and get the result we did."





Virgil van Dijk





"We finally get our hands on the Premier League trophy and it's a dream come true for all of us," he said. "It has been quite a long wait for all the Liverpool fans around the world and for us obviously.





"It's just a great feeling, a fantastic feeling to say that I'm a Premier League champion and the rest of the boys as well.





"It's the mentality of the group of players that we have, the hard work that we put in during training every day and this group of players is very special.







"We're out there on the pitch, everyone gets along with each other, on the pitch everyone is there to help each other, everyone wants to fight for each other. That's the least that the Liverpool fans want to see from us and that's what we all want from ourselves, too."





Trent Alexander-Arnold





Alexander-Arnold bagged his 13th assist of the season against Chelsea

"This is the one that everyone wanted," he said (via the Premier League). "Last year was a disappointment not being able to win it, but this year’s been so special for us. I know probably more than the rest of the lads in terms of how much the fans really wanted this.





"I'd trade all my trophies in just for this one and to be able to finally get this medal around my neck is a special feeling especially after 30 years of waiting for it.





"We’ve come close so many times and not been able to get across the line. I think now it’s so special to be part of such a special club and I’m grateful for every opportunity I’ve been given.”





