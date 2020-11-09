Liverpool Stars Say Goodbye to Melwood Training Ground

Melwood will always hold a special place in Liverpool hearts.

The Reds first set up their training camp there in the 1950s after deciding that practicing on the Anfield turf was damaging the grass there, but Melwood soon deteriorated into a scruffy, unkempt mess.

The legendary Bill Shankly arrived at Anfield in 1959 and set about transforming Melwood into of the world's elite training grounds, and his work was continued every day up until Monday, when there doors were closed on the training complex for the final time.

Alisson's message on the final day at Melwood before Liverpool move to their new training ground ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VtowuroBOt — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) November 7, 2020

Left Melwood for the last time today, thank you for the memories ? #Melwood #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Q1r1ssEZD7 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 9, 2020

“Mixed emotions, really mixed emotions," manager Jurgen Klopp told Liverpool's official website when asked for his feelings before the move. "I am happy about going to Kirkby and very sad about leaving Melwood, to be honest.

“So, it’s strange; I didn’t think properly about it so far, but my PA is obviously already moving all my stuff out of my office so I realised step-by-step that the place already looks different.

“I will miss it, but that’s how it should be. Melwood was really good, it was important – an important place in my life, so I will miss it. But Kirkby will be great.”

I almost spend 9 years at Melwood and it’s definitely one of the places I miss the most.

Not really the facilities but more the people in it.

I could keep going. The place was magic. Especially for a 21 year old boy from Brøndby. ⚽️✨. Y.N.W.A pic.twitter.com/Z1I7GFx8hq — Daniel Agger (@DanielAgger) November 9, 2020

I spent 10 years at Melwood!The quality of the people there was incredible.

The security guards,Carol and Caroline ❤️ from the kitchen,players Liaison,Press Office and my teammates.

I am sure the new training ground will be like home just like Melwood was for me.

Good Luck LFC! pic.twitter.com/UMOONcDxAZ — Lucas Leiva (@LucasLeiva87) November 10, 2020

Gutted to see Melwood go. Part of the @LFC DNA. Where Shankly dared to dream and Legends graced the turf. Absolutely honoured to just be a little part of it. Thank you I’ll never forget #memories #LFC #LFCfamily pic.twitter.com/VUcH58tlVw — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) November 9, 2020

I turned up at this place 30 years ago. Little did I know that it would provide me with the memories of a lifetime. So many great people walked through those gates. And so many friendships formed. Thanks for the memories. #Melwood pic.twitter.com/vmFPUdkq1n — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 10, 2020

Shankly's improvement of Melwood is often seen as the catalyst for Liverpool's emergence as one of Europe's elite teams in the late 60s and throughout the 70 and 80s.

After winning two First Division titles in 1963/64 and 1965/66, Liverpool went on to lift the trophy a further 11 times between 1973 and 1990, before ending their 30-year wait for another title under Klopp in 2020.

Let me open a thread to farwell Melwood training groud.

It wasn't just our training ground, it was like our home. We had breakfast, lunch, we played pool and table tennis, we even slept there sometimes. When we came from Istanbul... pic.twitter.com/kLBckXvtRf — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) November 8, 2020

