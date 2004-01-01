Liverpool stick with Ibrahima Konate pursuit despite financial challenges

Liverpool are pushing ahead with plans to sign RB Leipzig centre-back Ibrahima Konate this summer, despite concerns over the significant impact of the pandemic on the club’s finances.

Liverpool announced earlier this week that the club made a £46m loss before tax for the 2019/20 season, with revenue falling as a direct result of the pandemic delaying the final nine games of the campaign and forcing Anfield to close. Costs also rose rising due to an inflating wage bill.

Liverpool's finances have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The 2020/21 accounts, when finalised, will include media revenue for the delayed games that missed the cut-off point for last season, but matchday revenue will be almost completely wiped as Anfield has remained closed since last March – aside from just three limited capacity games.

Overall, it is estimated that the pandemic has cost Liverpool £120m in lost revenue.

However, it won’t stop sorely needed investment in the playing squad, with a lack of depth in key positions brutally exposed by a number of injuries this season.

The Daily Mail writes that Liverpool ‘remain on course’ to sign Konate from Leipzig. Reds owners FSG are seemingly still prepared to trigger the 21-year-old’s release clause, thought to be in the region of £40m, to bring him to Anfield and strengthen the defence ahead of next season.

Liverpool still intend to trigger Konate's £40m release clause | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The downside of a release clause, while it serves to cap a player’s price and can sometimes make top talents available for less than their real market value, is that the money is usually fully paid up front.

Last summer, Liverpool were able to navigate a lack of liquid cash by negotiating very favourable structured deals for both Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, which resulted in minimal up-front costs.

Liverpool are expected to try and offload deadwood in the squad this summer, including Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, which will free up some space on the wage bill. However, revenue for next season will take another huge hit if the Reds fail to qualify for the Champions League.

