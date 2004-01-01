Liverpool Still Targeting Watford Winger Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool are still considering a move for Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr.

Despite Watford's relegation, Sarr enjoyed an encouraging debut season in English football, scoring five times in 28 Premier League appearances at the Hornets.

Sarr will likely not want to play in the Championship next season, and may be given a chance to return to the top flight this summer, according to Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo.

Speaking during a Q&A session, Gorst said: “Ismaila Sarr I was told recently is definitely someone being looked at. Whether that turns into a formal bid remains to be seen but Liverpool like him.

"He’s the right sort of profile and has a high ceiling to improve."

Former Southampton man Sadio Mane could be crucial to any potential transfer. In an interview with the BBC, Sarr described his Senegalese compatriot as his "big brother in EPL".

With his lightning pace, directness, and eye for goal, Sarr could fit Jurgen Klopp's system like a glove. And, being six years younger than Mane and Mohamed Salah, the 22-year-old could be a good long-term option for the Premier League champions.

However, Sarr cost Watford a massive £30m from Rennes just last summer, and it is believed that his value has increased since then. With Liverpool's owners often being unwilling to splash out large sums, it would perhaps be unwise for Klopp to spend a large chunk of his budget on a player who wouldn't be an immediate starter.

Any move for the Senegalese winger may have to be funded by player sales. Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic is one who has been linked with a move away, while the Reds have also reportedly made former Derby County & Bournemouth loanee Harry Wilson available for a transfer.

The sales of Grujic and Wilson would shift some deadwood, and raise up to £40m for Klopp's side. The latter is the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs after his decent loan spell at Bournemouth, while the former could be set for a move to Serie A.