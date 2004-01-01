Liverpool strike deal to sign Ghanaian starlet Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

The president of Ghanaian side Steadfast has confirmed that Liverpool have won the race to sign young attacking Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

Bayer Leverkusen had been close to winning the race for the 17-year-old, who is seen as one of Ghana's most exciting talents, but talks broke down at the last minute as several Premier League sides threw their hats into the ring.

Manchester United were reported to be keen, but it's Liverpool who have won the race for his signature, with Steadfast president Hon. Haruna Iddrisu revealing (via Football Ghana) that the Reds have paid a fee of £1.5m for the teenager.

Liverpool are yet to confirm the deal, but it is thought that an announcement is now far away and will also include confirmation that Issahaku will spend next season on loan in Portugal with league champions Sporting CP.

An exciting, versatile forward, Issahaku managed two goals and an assist in this year's Under-20 African Cup of Nations, where he was named as the tournament's best player despite playing against players almost five years older than him at the time.