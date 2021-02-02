Liverpool stuck in worst goalscoring run at Anfield for over 36 years

In November, Liverpool were celebrating breaking the club's all-time record unbeaten league run at Anfield.

The Reds comfortably beat high flying Leicester 3-0 to make it 64 Premier League home games without defeat, surpassing a record that had stood for nearly 40 years.

Liverpool broke the club's unbeaten home league record in November | Pool/Getty Images

However, fast forward a little over two months and Jurgen Klopp's side are now in the midst of their worst run of goalscoring home form since 1984.

It's an Orwellian nightmare... sort of.

Having seen their unbeaten home run ended by a 1-0 defeat to Burnley a fortnight ago, Liverpool lost to Brighton by the same scoreline on Wednesday evening.

The Reds' first home Premier League game of 2021 had been a stalemate against Manchester United, meaning they have now gone 384 minutes without scoring at Anfield and failed to find the net in three consecutive home league games for the first time since October 1984 (via Opta).

Liverpool would go on to finish as runners up in the top flight and European Cup during the 1984/85 season.

Successive defeats to Brighton and Burnley means the Reds have lost consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since May 2012, when Kenny Dalglish's side also suffered successive 1-0 losses - this time to the mighty West Brom and Fulham.

Jordan Henderson was the only player to feature in Liverpool's losses to both Brighton in 2021 and Fulham in 2012.

Nine years ago, he was joined in the Reds midfield by Jay Spearing and Jonjo Shelvey, as Liverpool fielded a fringe XI ahead of the FA Cup final four days later.

Liverpool are without a home Premier League goal in 2021 | Pool/Getty Images

Defeat to Brighton was Liverpool's fourth league loss of the season - a stark contrast to their near flawless campaigns of the previous two years.

Klopp's side have now lost as many matches 22 games into the 2020/21 season as they did during the entirety of the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns combined.