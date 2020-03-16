Liverpool Suspend Training for 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Liverpool have suspended training for two weeks as a result of the coronavirus, and could lift the Premier League trophy in a different home kit to the one worn earlier this season.

Football in England has been suspended until the start of April at the earliest, with the Reds anxiously waiting to hear how the Premier League season will be concluded.

Jurgen Klopp's side have a seemingly insurmountable 25-point lead at the league's summit as they close in on their long-awaited maiden Premier League title.

Liverpool suspended training at their Melwood base on Friday, and according to a report from The Athletic, players have been informed that it will remain shut for a fortnight.

The Reds are due to return to action on 5 April against ​Manchester City - where victory against their closest title rivals would secure the league crown - although Anfield officials are privately aware that the fixture is unlikely to take place on that date.





Top flight clubs are due to meet on Thursday to discuss the next steps of completing the season, and UEFA could postpone this summer's European Championship at a meeting on Tuesday.

The report also states that Liverpool could win the title wearing a kit different to the one they kicked off the season in if the Premier League season is extended beyond May.

Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.



Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.



You’ll Never Walk Alone,

Jürgen pic.twitter.com/AETzCuIEG9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 16, 2020

The Reds won a legal battle in the High Court to enable Nike to take over from current shirt suppliers New Balance, securing one of the league's most lucrative kit deals in the process.

It will be the first time in the club's history that they have had their shirt designed by the sportswear giants.

They will require permission from the Premier League to change their kit during the course of the season, but given the extreme circumstances, it is not considered to be an issue.

The Nike kit deal is worth £30m - considerably less than the £75m Manchester United receive from adidas - but Liverpool will also receive 20% of all merchandise sales and bonuses should they win the Premier League or Champions League.