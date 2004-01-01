Liverpool Sweat Over Injuries Again With Jordan Henderson to Undergo Tests on Muscle Problem

Jordan Henderson will become the latest Liverpool player to undergo tests on an injury after the England midfielder limped off in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Belgium.

Henderson started the game but was withdrawn at half-time after highlighting the issue, with Tottenham's Harry Winks brought on in his place.

Henderson managed just 45 minutes | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

It was not immediately clear why Henderson had been brought off, but England boss Gareth Southgate confirmed after the game that it was because of an injury, although he stopped short of suggesting whether it was to do with his hamstring.

"Jordan had a bit of tightness at half time and felt he couldn't carry on," Southgate revealed (via Goal). "We'll have to assess him when we get back."

The international break has not been kind to many teams, but from a fitness perspective, it's hard to think that anyone has had it harder than Liverpool.

Joe Gomez will be out for a while | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's side lost centre-back Joe Gomez for the next few months after he picked up a knee injury in England training, and Liverpool now face a nervous wait to discover the extent of injuries suffered by both Henderson and Andy Robertson, who was omitted from the Scotland squad on Sunday because of his own hamstring issue.

The Reds have already lost Virgil van Dijk for the rest of the season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss a few weeks with a calf injury, and further up the pitch, Mohamed Salah tested positive for COVID-19 while away with Egypt.

Liverpool are now set to face Leicester on Sunday with a makeshift defence, but that might look even crazier than expected if midfielder Fabinho is unable to shake off his hamstring injury in time to return and fill in at the back.

Fabinho is expected to return soon | Michael Regan/Getty Images

There are also doubts over Thiago, who has been dealing with a knee injury, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain definitely remains sidelined with his own knee issue.

It means Liverpool are facing the prospect of facing Leicester - the Premier League leaders - without their entire first-choice back four, two of their preferred midfielders and their star forward. That's not ideal.

