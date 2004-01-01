Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus has 'heart set on' Anfield move this summer

Liverpool target Florian Neuhaus has his 'heart set on' a move to Anfield this summer, as the Reds continue their pursuit of the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bolster his squad in an attempt to reclaim the Premier League title next year, and improvements in the midfield is a key area for the German. There is particular concern given the looming departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Neuhaus is a Liverpool target for the summer transfer window | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And so, the Liverpool manager has turned his attention to Gladbach star Neuhaus, and it appears as if the 24-year-old is up for the challenge. According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, the midfielder now wants to make the switch to Anfield, after originally being prepared to remain with the Bundesliga outfit.

Neuhaus has 'his heart set' on joining the Reds this summer, but they may have to meet his €40m buy-out clause if they want to persuade Gladbach to part ways with their talented midfielder.

Liverpool will certainly try and negotiate a lower fee for the Germany international however, and their position is strengthened with Neuhaus ready to push the deal through.

He has scored five goals and registered five assists this season, and would potentially add a bit of attacking intent in Liverpool's engine room.

Neuhaus is a Germany international | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Klopp's side has struggled for goals from midfield this year, relying heavily on the scoring abilities of their forwards. So the arrival of Neuhaus could relieve the pressure on the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, in their quest to wrestle back the power in the Premier League.

Liverpool could still face some competition for Neuhaus' signature, with Bayern Munich also linked with a bid for the Gladbach star. But they are believed to be less likely to make an offer this summer, paving the way for the Reds to land their man.