Liverpool team bus blocked before rearranged Man Utd clash

Liverpool's team bus has been blocked on its way to the team hotel prior to their rearranged clash with Manchester United.

The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on May 2 though the game was cancelled as United fans made their way onto the pitch in protest over the club's decision to join the Super League.

It now looks like further demonstrations are expected ahead of the rearranged game, with fans gathering on Sir Matt Busby Way and Liverpool's team bus intercepted before having its tyres deflated.

Liverpool coach has been blocked into a side street near team hotel #MUFC #LFC pic.twitter.com/BtVviwczpu — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) May 13, 2021

