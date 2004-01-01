Liverpool the Ideal Destination for Timo Werner Claims Former Manager Ralf Ragnick

Former Leipzig manager and sporting director Ralf Ragnick has claimed Liverpool would be the ideal destination for star striker Timo Werner.





Werner has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga and is being monitored by a host of Europe's top clubs. The 24-year-old German international has been on fire this season with 21 goals in 25 league appearances for Die Roten Bullen, prompting Liverpool to consider activating his £52m release clause.





Ragnick, now head of sports and development at Red Bull GmbH, has worked closely with Werner in the past and believes Klopp's 'gegenpress' style is a system he would thrive in.





Ralf Ragnick - SV Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

"The league is less important, but the club, from a purely hypothetical point of view, I would better see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by ball possession football," Ragnick revealed to Bild (via Sports Mole).





Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea are thought to be keeping close tabs on Werner, whose dazzling form this season has propelled Leipzig into the quarter-finals of the Champions League and third place in the Bundesliga.





Anfield may very well be Werner's most likely destination, with Klopp a long-term admirer of the striker. According to Bild, RB Leipzig have already lined up their replacement in Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica claiming: "It is possible that the club will wait until the change of Timo Werner to Liverpool FC has been largely completed."





Ragnick is hopeful that Werner will opt to stay in Leipzig come the end of the season, though admits the 24-year-old could be tempted by the easy transition to Liverpool based on tactical similarities between the two sides.





RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

He continued: "Since Timo has made progress under Julian Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish.





"Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play, but I would prefer him to stay here."





Werner's consistently high performances for the club have seen him feature regularly for Joachim Low's German national squad, yet RB Leipzig's lack of trophies could tempt the striker to join fellow countryman Klopp at Liverpool in a bid to lift more silverware.



