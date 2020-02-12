Liverpool Tipped to Announce Massive Annual Revenue Results This Month

​Liverpool Football Club are set to announce an annual revenue of over £500m for 2019, with their financial results set to come out later this month.

The Reds are currently a whopping 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, as they close in on their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Smart recruitment and leadership has seen Liverpool become one of the dominant teams in global football, while the European and club world champions have not lost a Premier League game since last season.

A report from ​Football Insider claims that the good news is set to continue off the field, with the massive annual turnover set to be announced later this month in the club's reports.

However, while business is good, profits are not expected to reach their 2018 total of £125m - the highest figures ever recorded in ​Premier League history.





2018's record-breaking figures were contributed to by the virtue of ​Liverpoo l's lower wage bill and the £140m sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January of the same year.





Meanwhile, a report in ​The Athletic also states that after the development of the hugely successful Main Stand in 2016 was a massive factor, as the club began generating around £15m extra per season.

However, despite the fact that they haven't quite matched last year's numbers, the club is set to announce profits in the three principal categories: broadcasting, matchday and commercial income.





Liverpool's Champions League win is cited as a major contributing factor in their ongoing financial success last year.



