Liverpool Tipped to Move for Jack Butland Ahead of Domestic Deadline

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, as they look for 'Championship keepers proven in the Premier League'.

Butland joined the Potters from Birmingham City in 2013 and has since featured 169 times while also earning nine England caps.

However, Stoke's relegation and his subsequent loss of form have resulted in the 27-year-old falling out of favour with Gareth Southgate, and he has not made an appearance for the national team since 2018. On top of this, Butland is yet to feature for his club this season, with manager Michael O'Neill preferring Welshman Adam Davies.

Butland on international duty | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Premier League champions Liverpool have had goalkeeping troubles of their own this season, after Alisson was ruled out for a several weeks with a shoulder injury.

Former West Ham man Adrian stepped in on Sunday against Aston Villa, but made an error which led directly to the first goal in the humiliating 7-2 defeat.

Though known to be popular at the club, Adrian received criticism for errors last season - most notably in the Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool were linked with a deadline day move for Spurs backup Paulo Gazzaniga, though nothing came of the rumour.

Backup keeper Adrian has occasionally struggled in Alisson's absence for Liverpool | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

However, Football Insider now claims that in order to shore up their goalkeeping options, the Reds are 'plotting a swoop' for Butland before the close of the domestic transfer window, as they seek keepers in the EFL with Premier League experience.

The international transfer window closed on Monday, but top flight clubs are still allowed to sign players from the English Football League until 16 October.

Furthermore, Football Insider add that Stoke side are willing to let go of Butland - who has just a year left on his contract - in order to shed his high wages from the club's books.