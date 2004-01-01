Liverpool tipped to offer £30m for Wolves winger Adama Traore

Liverpool are considering a £30m approach for available Wolves winger Adama Traore as the Reds look to boost squad depth ahead of the imminent 2021/22 season.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino remain the primary front three at Anfield, but Liverpool secured the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves last summer to provide back-up and competition for the starters and could try to do similar with Traore.

Traore hasn't signed a new contract with Wolves and his valuation has fallen since Liverpool were last interested in 2020 | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Wolves are prepared to cash in on Traore this summer, with 90min revealing last month that player sales will be required in order to invest in new signings for new coach Bruno Lage.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is already gone and has been replaced by cheaper alternative Jose Sa, while Ruben Neves is available if a club meets Wolves’ valuation in excess of £30m. Traore is also ready to leave, despite reaching an agreement in principle over a new contract in November.

Leeds have been the club most interested in Traore for some time and remain keen on signing him this summer. However, Liverpool have also continued to keep tabs on the situation and could benefit from the player’s falling price tag.

Liverpool were previously linked with Traore in 2020 when Wolves were thought to value the Spanish winger anywhere between £60m and £80m.

Now, however, Traore is into the last two years of his contract at Molineux after plans for a new deal fell apart, forcing his price tag down. Patchy form last season, Wolves’ desire to raise cash and the player’s willingness to move on are also contributing factors.

The Daily Star reports that Liverpool could try to take advantage of the situation and test Wolves’ resolve with a £30m offer, although Traore may have to be convinced because he would likely only be getting a back-up role on Merseyside, as has been the case with Jota.

Liverpool’s stretched finances mean £30m is a more realistic level than a supposed £86m bid for Juventus star Federico Chiesa that was recently speculated about in Italy.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!