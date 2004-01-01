Liverpool Tipped to Open Talks With RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele Over Potential Move

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to hold talks with RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele over a potential move to Anfield this summer.





Mukiele signed for Die Roten Bullen in 2018 and has impressed as a regular fixture in their side, garnering interest from a number of top European sides as a result.





Mukiele played in the Champions League for RB against Tottenham

With Liverpool reluctant to splash the cash on marquee signings this summer - but still needing to strengthen their Premier League-winning squad - manager Klopp is said to have identified Mukiele as a target for the upcoming transfer window, according to Le 10 Sport at least.





In an effort to lure the 22-year-old to Anfield over other clubs interested such as Paris Saint-Germain, Klopp has arranged to speak with the player and his camp directly.





It is claimed that the German would also like to get a better understanding of his transfer targets and ensure that they are the right candidate to bring to the club.





PSG are still interested in Mukiele's services, however, as they seek a replacement for the departed Thomas Meunier. Mukiele is primarily a right-back, but is also more than comfortable playing as a central defender. His versatility could be of benefit to Liverpool and strengthen defensive options, especially if Dejan Lovren leaves the club and youth prospect Neco Williams is granted a loan move.





Lovren is being linked with a move away from Liverpool

Mukiele has represented the French national team from Under-18 to Under-21 level, but is yet to receive full international honours in the senior setup. A strong and intelligent reader of the game, the Frenchman has chipped in with three goals and three assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances this season.





Should he decide to move to Merseyside, Mukiele would become the second player this year to join Liverpool from the infamous Red Bull project - which includes Champions League surprise package Salzburg, as well as Leipzig.





That's where the Reds picked Takumi Minamino up from in January, though it's been somewhat of a slow start to life in England for the Japanese forward. Thus far, he's been used mainly as a rotation option but could be rewarded with more game time next season as clubs look to adapt to a consistently strenuous schedule.





Minamino has largely been used from the bench so far at Liverpool

Mukiele would likely join Liverpool in the same capacity to begin with, but at just 22, could prove to be a useful signing for the right price.



