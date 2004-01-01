Liverpool to appoint Claudio Taffarel as goalkeeper coach

Liverpool are set to add legendary Brazil goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel to their coaching team, after he received a glowing reference from Alisson.

Taffarel was one of the most recognisable goalkeepers of the 1990s, enjoying club spells with the likes of Parma, Reggiana and Galatasary. However, he is best known for being Brazil's number one stopper during this period.

Most famously, he helped his country triumph in the 1994 World Cup final, with Taffarel saving Daniele Massaro's spot-kick in their shootout win over Italy.

He also won the Copa America in both 1989 and 1997 and since retiring in 2003 he has taken up several coaching roles, also enjoying two interim spells in charge of Galatasaray.

Taffarel has previously worked with Reds stopper Alisson at international level and, as reported by Goal, his glowing reviews played an important role in convincing the Merseysiders to hire him.

Taffarel is set to balance his new role with Anfield with his Brazil commitments, working alongside current Liverpool goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg and Jack Robinson.

He visited the club's new AXA Training Centre last week, having held preliminary talks with the Reds in the summer. Whether or not Liverpool will persist with three separate goalkeeping coaches in the long term remains to be seen.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to keep his squad as settled as possible, as they are currently competing well on multiple fronts this season.

Progression to the Champions League knockout stages is already assured, while they are currently just two points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea in third. An EFL Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester City also awaits just before Christmas.

Next on Liverpool's agenda is the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday evening. Everton go into that one in horrid form, having lost four of their last five Premier League games.