Liverpool to begin next stage of Anfield expansion project

Liverpool have confirmed that expansion of the Anfield Road stand will begin with an official ground-breaking ceremony next week.

Redevelopment to the stand will take Anfield's total capacity to over 61,000, which will make it the third largest stadium in the Premier League.

The club revealed in a statement that the expansion will work in a similar fashion to the redevelopment of Anfield's Main Stand, with work continuing throughout the season and not bringing disruption to home games being played.

Managing director Andy Hughes said that the support of local residents has helped move the project to expand and redevelop Anfield run smoothly.

“We have been clear from the beginning that in order for this expansion to go ahead we needed the co-operation of local residents and the community, to successfully navigate the complex planning landscape, and to ensure the project is financially viable," he said.

“We needed certainty for this project to progress and are now in a position to be able to move forward. We began this journey in 2014 and are grateful to everyone for the contributions they have made to bring the project to this stage.”

Liverpool were granted planning permission by the City Council to expand the stand, and also allowed a further six major events to be held at the stadium every year for the next five years.

The club added that, upon completion of the expansion, around 400 new matchday jobs will be created.