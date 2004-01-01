Liverpool to commence pre-season training in Austria

Liverpool have confirmed their pre-season training camp will be held in Salzburg, starting next Monday.

The club have not disclosed who they are playing in their warm-up fixtures, although Jurgen Klopp will be taking a 34-man squad to the camp, including most of the club's big names.

Ibrahima Konate will be heading to Austria for Liverpool's pre-season training | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Via the official Liverpool website, it was revealed that the likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Sadio Mane among others would be taking part in the club's pre-season training in Austria.

The list of players also includes youth team players such as Leighton Clarkson, Kaide Gordon and Mateusz Musialowski. New signing Ibrahima Konate, who will inherit the number five shirt following his £36m transfer from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, will also be taking part in the camp with his new colleagues.

Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders said: "We look forward to going to Austria again for the start of our pre-season. All the conditions to prepare the team there are just at a very high level.

“We will use this to go back to basics. When you ask a lot from your players you have to give a lot as well – and we find all of this in Austria."

Klopp has also included players that have been out on loan in his 34-man list. Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Loris Karius, Ben Woodburn, Harvey Elliott, and Takumi Minamino have all been named among the squad heading to Austria and have the opportunity to state their case for getting an opportunity back in the first team once the season starts.

Takumi Minamino will look to get back into Jurgen Klopp's plans | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Klopp's side will begin competitive action on Saturday 14 August, kicking off their Premier League campaign away at last season's Championship winners Norwich.