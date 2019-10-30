Liverpool to Consider Adam Lallana Contract U-Turn if Premier League Season Extends Into Summer

Liverpool could make a U-turn ​over Adam Lallana's future should the Premier League season extend into the summer.

Lallana's contract at Anfield expires at the end of June and the midfielder is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has seen the Premier League suspended until 4 April at the very earliest and could result in the season continuing deep into the summer in order to fulfil fixture commitments.

According to a report by Football Insider, should the football season extend into July, Liverpool may be forced to backtrack on their decision to let Lallana depart and instead offer to extend his deal.

The report states that the Reds will likely propose a weekly rolling contract as opposed to committing him to the club for another full year.

Lallana had been expected to call time on his six-year stay at Anfield in the summer, having not been offered a new deal.

The England midfielder has dropped down the pecking order during the last three years, with injuries significantly hampering his contribution since the start of the 2017/18 season.

He made just 25 ​Premier League appearances in two seasons between 2017 and 2019, failing to register a goal or an assist.

However, he has been fully fit for the duration of Liverpool's title assault this campaign, though has started just three times in the Premier League.

Lallana most important contribution came in October, scoring during the Reds' 1-1 draw against ​Manchester United at Old Trafford. However, the strength and form of Jordan Henderson, G eorginio Wijnaldum, Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has seen the 31-year-old's game time restricted to substitute cameos.





Although Lallana has fallen out of favour at Anfield, there is no shortage of suitors lining up to sign him should his contract run down in the summer.



