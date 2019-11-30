Liverpool to Open Talks With Georginio Wijnaldum Over New Contract

​ Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum remains ‘very happy’ at Anfield and there are plans from the club to open talks with the Netherlands international over a new contract.





Wijnaldum is currently only under contract at Liverpool until June 2021, the end of the next season, giving his deal just 18 months left to run. He is the only important starter not tied down to a long-term deal after a raft of other extensions over the last year or so.

It had led to some suggestions about an uncertain future. It was reported earlier this week that Wijnaldum, while ‘comfortable’ with his Liverpool situation, is of interest to un-named clubs in Spain and Italy. It was also said that Liverpool would be ‘content’ were he to leave as a free agent, given the value and service he has provided since a 2016 move from Newcastle.

But a new Liverpool contract could soon be in the pipeline for the 29-year-old.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has tweeted that Wijnaldum wants to stay at Liverpool ‘for as long as possible’. That minimises any interest on his part for assessing options elsewhere.

Georginio Wijnaldum is very happy at Liverpool. Would like to stay as long as possible. No panic about contract running out in 18 months. Plans in the pipeline about talks over new deal. Fully focused on helping Liverpool win the title. Believes he's at best club in the world — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 7, 2020

Solhekol also explained that contract talks with the club are planned for some point in the future. As far as the player is concerned, he is already at the ‘best club in the world’.

Wijnaldum has played 27 times in all competitions so far this season and has started all but one of the club’s Premier League games just past the halfway stage of the campaign, underlining his continued crucial role in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The Dutchman has already played over 160 times for Liverpool in just three-and-a-half seasons to date. He has won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup and is on course to become a Premier League champion with the Reds in the coming months.

