Liverpool to Push for Thiago - But Only if Georginio Wijnaldum Departs Anfield

A new report has claimed Liverpool will make an 'official' move for Thiago Alcantara during the last week of the transfer window, but will not sign the 29-year-old should they keep hold of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Reds' interest and subsequent pursuit of the Bayern Munich midfielder has been one of the worst kept secrets of the summer, but the Premier League champions have held off in moving for him due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Their reluctance to spend big on signings this summer has already seen them lose out on striker Timo Werner, who instead signed for Chelsea, and their hesitation over Thiago has seen interest arise from the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona, if reports are to be believed.

Liverpool are finally ready to strike, however, according to talkSPORT. They report that the Reds are waiting until the final week of the transfer window to make an official move for Thiago, in an attempt to get a better deal than the initial €30m asking price for the Spaniard.

The fee is the obvious sticking point, with Liverpool unwilling to part with such money for someone who would be available for free in January. There are also other factors affecting the move, however. ESPN state that Thiago's wage demands to join the Reds would be in excess of £200,000-per-week, a huge sum of money that would go against Liverpool's policy all summer.

It means that Liverpool would need to sell before they can fund such a move, and with Wijnaldum the subject of interest from Barcelona, a move for Thiago could depend on whether he leaves the club.

The Dutch midfielder remains in talks over a new contract at Liverpool as his current deal expires next summer, but the two parties are still yet to reach an agreement.

Thiago has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern and has expressed his desire to leave the club for a new challenge, but has remained a part of the squad during their preparations for the new season - which sees Die Roten defend the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

The transfer window slams shut on 5 October, leaving just under three weeks to conclude any business.