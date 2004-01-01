Liverpool to recall Naby Keita from international duty early to avoid quarantine

Liverpool will recall Naby Keita from international duty with Guinea early in a bid to avoid the midfielder having to endure a ten-day period of quarantine upon his return.

Guinea are scheduled to play both Mali and Namibia in the upcoming international break as they continue their qualification campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool have blocked Naby Keita from travelling to Namibia | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Keita has been named in the squad for both games, however, Liverpool have voiced their concerns over the midfielder's inclusion in the squad as he will be forced to quarantine once he returns to England.

It has now been revealed that a compromise has been reached, with Liverpool allowing Keita to play in the first of the two games against Mali - and subsequently having to isolate for seven days upon his return - though he will return home before the clash with Namibia.

Had he travelled to Namibia for the second of the two outings, Keita would have needed to quarantine for ten days when he returned to England, and Guinea boss Didier Six has confirmed that all parties have come to an agreement on Keita's participation in the upcoming games.

“We negotiated with Liverpool, which is still one of the biggest clubs in the world, to have Naby Keita in the first match, the 24th against Mali,” he said as reported by Wiwsport (via Sport Witness).

“Then we put him back on the plane right away, and he’ll be available for recovery after seven days of isolation, where he can train.”

Jurgen Klopp will now have Naby Keita available for Liverpool's trip to Arsenal | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“There were smart things to be done, which I put forward at the clubs, to have all our strength on our first match. I had anticipated all this, it is the proof that the reflection was good, mine, theirs and that of the player. Diplomacy is needed.”

Had Keita travelled to Namibia he would have been unavailable for Liverpool's game with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on 4 April, however, the former RB Leipzig man will now have completed his period of quarantine in time to feature in the clash.