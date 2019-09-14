Liverpool to Reduce Xherdan Shaqiri Asking Price Amid Coronavirus Crisis

​Liverpool are prepared to decrease their £28m asking price for Xherdan Shaqiri as the Reds prepare for the transfer fees to fall due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shaqiri, who joined from Stoke City in June 2018 after Liverpool triggered his release clause following his relegation to the Championship, has played a total of 256 minutes this season and looks to have become a forgotten figure at Anfield.

According to ​Football Insider, Liverpool recognise that it won’t be possible to secure their preferred price for Shaqiri in a market that is set to be drastically restricted going into the summer window.





Sevilla, CSKA Moscow and Roma are all thought to be interested in the 28-year-old winger but as t he coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to matchday income, it's unlikely that any of the clubs will be able to pay more than double what Liverpool paid for Shaqiri in 2018.





After one stretch as a starter in his debut campaign last season, the Switzerland international has returned to the fringes of the first team.





Injuries and strong competition have kept Shaqiri out of all matchday squads since his late substitute appearance against ​Tottenham in January.





Shaqiri has played for five teams in four different countries since learning his trade at Swiss side Basel. The well-travelled forward didn't quite make himself a regular at ​Bayern Munich, despite picking up two ​Bundesliga titles and a ​Champions League.

After spending a rather indifferent 18 months at ​Inter, he caught the eyes of ​Stoke City, who snapped him up for £12m in 2015. He had a memorable few seasons at the club, but wasn't able to stop the Potters' relegation in 2018.

Shaqiri's contract at Anfield is set to run out in the summer of 2023, but it appears as though his days at the club are numbered.