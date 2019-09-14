Liverpool to Reduce Xherdan Shaqiri Asking Price Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Liverpool are prepared to decrease their £28m asking price for Xherdan Shaqiri as the Reds prepare for the transfer fees to fall due to the coronavirus crisis.
Shaqiri, who joined from Stoke City in June 2018 after Liverpool triggered his release clause following his relegation to the Championship, has played a total of 256 minutes this season and looks to have become a forgotten figure at Anfield.
According to Football Insider, Liverpool
Sevilla, CSKA Moscow and Roma are all thought to be interested in the 28-year-old winger but as t
After one stretch as a starter in his debut campaign last season, the Switzerland international has returned to the fringes of the first team.
Shaqiri has played for five teams in four different countries since learning his trade at Swiss side Basel. The well-travelled forward didn't quite make himself a regular at Bayern Munich, despite picking up two Bundesliga titles and a Champions League.
After spending a rather indifferent 18 months at Inter, he caught the eyes of Stoke City, who snapped him up for £12m in 2015. He had a memorable few seasons at the club, but wasn't able to stop the Potters' relegation in 2018.
Shaqiri's contract at Anfield is set to run out in the summer of 2023, but it appears as though his days at the club are numbered.
Source : 90min