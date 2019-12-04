Liverpool to Wear FIFA World Champions Badge on Shirts in FA Cup Clash With Everton

​Liverpool have been granted permission to wear their FIFA world champions badge on their shirts during Sunday's FA Cup third-round clash with cross-town rivals Everton.

The Reds earned the patch after lifting the Club World Cup in December and were allowed to wear it on their shirts during the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers later that month.

However, they were not permitted to have the badge on their shirts for Thursday's 2-0 win over ​Sheffield United. As noted by ​James Pearce, the ​Premier League only allowed Jürgen Klopp's side to wear for one game.

Fortunately, ​Liverpool have been granted permission to wear the badge in both the FA Cup and the ​Champions League, meaning fans will be able to see it on show during Sunday's Merseyside derby against ​Everton.

If the Reds are victorious, the next time the badge will be worn will be in the fourth round in late January, otherwise they will have to wait until February's trip to ​Atlético Madrid to wear it once more.

The badge goes against Premier League regulations, but the Reds did ​appeal the decision to try and earn permission to wear it.

They highlighted how previous champions ​Real Madrid were permitted to wear their own badge in ​La Liga, while winners from Germany and Italy have not faced any problems with league rules either.

However, their appeal was rejected, meaning the Reds will have to make do with wearing the badge in FA Cup and Champions League ties for the next 11 months.

Sunday's derby is expected to be a feisty affair. The last time the two sides met was only in December, when Liverpool picked up a 5-2 win, after which former boss Marco Silva was relieved of his duties at Goodison Park.

Liverpool will come into this one feeling confident, given they have not lost to Everton in their last 20 meetings with the Toffees, but the visitors have enjoyed an impressive run of form since new manager Carlo Ancelotti arrived in December, so this has all the signs of an enthralling affair.

