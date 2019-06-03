Liverpool to Wear New Balance for Rest of Season - Talk of LeBron James Collab on Nike Kits

Liverpool's exciting new Nike kit deal is due to come into effect at the start of June, but the Reds will continue to wear their New Balance kits for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign if and when the football is resumed.

New Balance have been making kits for the Reds since 2015, but a groundbreaking five-year deal with Nike was finally announced in January.

The official announcement was that Nike would take over as the official kit supplier for the start of the 2020/21 season, but their contract actually comes into effect from 1 June. And with all Premier League football postponed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, this has led to confusion as to what kit Liverpool will wear if/when the season gets back underway.

It was recently reported that any fixtures after 1 June 'should see Liverpool wear the new kit'. However, inews have now reported that while the Reds are due to change kit supplier at the end of May, this will now be delayed until the current season is finished.

As a result, Liverpool will continue to wear their New Balance kits for the remainder of the 2019/20 season - whenever it is able to resume. This is due to a potential contractual issue.

Leaked images of Liverpool's new Nike away kit for next season and it is, 풏풊풄풆.https://t.co/lydpPyoTjl — 90min (@90min_Football) March 19, 2020

In a recent Premier League meeting, it was decided that the season would be 'extended indefinitely', with the campaign likely to run deep into the summer if and when it can be resumed. It was also agreed not to void the campaign even in the 'worst-case scenario'. This came after the postponement of all football in England until at least 30 April.

Leaked images of Liverpool's new Nike away kit have emerged, the jersey is predominantly teal with black logos.

Intriguingly for Reds fans, The Mirror also report that star basketball player LeBron James, a Liverpool stakeholder, could potentially be heavily involved in the marketing and even the design of Liverpool's new Nike-designed shirts for the 2020/21 season.

Moreover, there have been ' suggestions' that the Reds could follow Paris Saint-Germain's 'Air Jordan' example and use James' branding on their kits.

It remains to be seen whether they will use James' branding on their kits, but it appears as though fans will have to wait a while before they are able to see their side in the shiny new Nike kits.