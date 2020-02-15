Liverpool Top Yet Another Table - This Time by Raking in Record Premier League TV Income

Honestly, is there anything they're not going to win this year?

Not content with a run of unprecedented footballing dominance that has seen them win three continental trophies and take 173 points from the 192 available since the beginning of last season, ​Liverpool look certain to add their first ever ​Premier League title to their cabinet this year - and you certainly wouldn't bet against another trophy or two accompanying that before the season is out.

These preposterous levels of success, however, are by no means limited to the pitch. They've secured a ​mammoth kit manufacturing deal with Nike, and according to the ​Echo, this season will see them rake in more TV revenue than any other Premier League side for the second year running.

Owing to their popularity with domestic broadcasters, they raked in as much as £152.4m last season, marginally more than Manchester City despite finishing as runners-up to Pep Guardiola's men.

This season, however, changes to the distribution of overseas broadcasting revenue will see teams higher up the table netting a greater share of the pot. This will mean a sharp spike from the £43.2m the Reds received from this stream last season, as they take the biggest share available from the pool worth close to £900m.

Coupled with the increased demand to see the Anfield giants on TV and the near-certainty of finishing top of the league, this means that Liverpool could see earnings from the Premier League alone surpass £175m - the most any team has ever received from TV revenue in England in a single season, and the most of any team this season by some distance.

With their Champions League win last season, Liverpool became the first club ever to surpass £250m from total UK TV revenue, and if they can make it all the way in Europe once again they will all but certainly surpass that figure.

That's a big if, however, with a ​hungry Atlético Madrid side lying in wait to cause an upset on Tuesday.

