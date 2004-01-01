Liverpool & Tottenham sent transfer message by Sofyan Amrabat agent

The agent of Sofyan Amrabat has dealt a potential transfer blow to Liverpool and Tottenham by insisting his client is happy at Fiorentina.

Amrabat has been a star of the World Cup, playing a key role in midfield as Morocco beat both Spain and Portugal, as well as Belgium in the group stage, to reach the semi-finals.

Tottenham were close to signing the midfielder last January before opting for Rodrigo Bentancur instead, while Liverpool are also contemplating a move for the Morocco international when the winter transfer window opens.

Both clubs are expected to tempt Fiorentina into cashing in on the 26-year-old, but agent Alberto Maria Jimmy Fontana has claimed they feel a debt of gratitude to Fiorentina that will prevent them trying to force a move.

“We talk often,” Fofana told Radio Sportiva on his relationship with Amrabat. “I pass on the news that is going around in Italy.

“Fiorentina is enjoying his qualities now, given that last year he was a bit covered by Lucas Torreira [who has since moved onto Galatasaray].

“We have received many phone calls for him, but we respect the choices Fiorentina are making. They decided to bet on him and not to keep Torreira, even if they could have played together.

“The calls are nice, but we have an excellent relationship with Fiorentina, in addition to the long contract that binds him to the Viola. Despite playing in a lower European cup, they are a very respectable club."

Amrabat is contracted to Fiorentina until 2024, although they have an option to extend that by another year.