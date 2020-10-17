Liverpool & Tottenham Tracking Leeds Star Kalvin Phillips

Both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are considering bids for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips at the end of the season.

Phillips, who was a core part of Leeds' Championship title triumph, has enjoyed an impressive start to life in the top flight, with his good form earning him a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad during the last international break.

Phillips has three caps for England | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Marcelo Bielsa watched Phillips in action for England, and according to the Mirror, both Jürgen Klopp and José Mourinho kept a close eye on him too, having been impressed with his performances for Leeds this season.

The two managers are now said to be considering summer moves for Phillips, who is valued at close to £50m by the chiefs at Elland Road.

Klopp may be forced to look for a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, who is in the final year of his contract and has attracted interest from Barcelona. In anticipation of his departure, Klopp has ordered Liverpool scouts to track Phillips.

Klopp is interested in signing Phillips | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Mourinho has done the same as he prepares to continue his squad rebuild. Defensive midfield is high on the Spurs boss' list of priorities, with Moussa Sissoko recently turning 31 and Eric Dier spending more time as a centre-back these days, and Phillips has been identified as a potential target.

Leeds would look for £50m if they are to sell Phillips, but it is suggested that they might even demand more as they do not want to part ways with the England international whatsoever.

However, both Liverpool and Spurs would be prepared to double his £30,000-a-week wages, which may turn Phillips' head.

Mourinho is also keen | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Leeds currently sit eighth in the Premier League, having lost just one of their four matches so far - the 4-3 loss to defending champions Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

Hopes that Leeds could be relegated and therefore pressured to sell Phillips for cheap have already began to fade, with Bielsa's side looking more than comfortable in the top flight this season.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!