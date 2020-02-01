Liverpool Tracking Impressive Borussia Monchengladbach Striker Marcus Thuram

Liverpool are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram, after the 22-year-old's impressive maiden season in the Bundesliga.





Thuram joined Gladbach from French side Guingamp following their relegation to Ligue 2 in the summer of 2019.





The French striker has had a hand in 19 goals this season in all competitions, scoring 10 and creating nine.

This form has not gone unnoticed, and according to German news outlet ​Express.de , Thuram has emerged as a target for ​Liverpool .





The forward is the son of World Cup winner and France centurion Lilian Thuram, and could command a transfer fee of at least £44m.





Thuram is currently contracted to Gladbach until 2023, and has the added privilege of being represented by the notorious Mino Raiola, which could make any summer transfer activity extra fun.

The youngster is a versatile forward, who can be deployed as a lone striker or out wide, meaning he would be capable of slotting into Jürgen Klopp's fluid front three.





According to ​​Sports Lens, Thuram was a target of Everton, ​Arsenal and Newcastle in the 2019 summer transfer window, prior to his €12m move to Gladbach.





Liverpool's primary target for this summer's transfer window - should it go ahead, coronavirus permitting - is RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, who is two years Thuram's senior, and is expected to cost in excess of £50m.

Like Werner, Thuram would be a vintage Klopp signing; he is more affordable than the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Jadon Sancho, and is not yet the finished article.





On Thursday it was reported that ​Liverpool's transfer dealings have been placed on pause due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.





The pandemic means the domestic season may have to be completed in the summer, and there has been no indication on how this will impact the transfer window.



