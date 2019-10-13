Liverpool Transfers: 6 Strikers the Reds Could Realistically Target This Summer

​Liverpool's transfer plans are a little up in the air at the moment, given the current global situation. However, it seems as though a new forward is on the recruitment agenda when things return to normal . Exciting.

While the Reds have one of the more lethal strike forces in world football, there have been times this season when another first-team option might've been helpful.

In addition, AFCON 2021 (assuming it goes ahead as planned) is likely to see Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah taken away for a key chunk of the year in January/February, while Roberto Firmino (for all his qualities) can't really be relied on for regular goals.

Liverpool's transfer strategy means they won't spend huge money for someone to warm the bench behind Salah, Mane and Firmino for most of the season, and instead will look for smart value on a quality player who can provide a different type of option.

Here's a look at six strikers Liverpool could and should (realistically) target in-keeping with their transfer strategy and needs...

Timo Werner

Starting off with the one every ​Liverpool fan wants, it seemed for a while that Werner was a near inevitability.

However, the pandemic-enforced football hiatus has also seemingly spread to recruitment, with ​the Reds' plans reportedly on hold and Werner's contractual release clause now set to expire.

Nevertheless, it's unlikely that Liverpool will ditch their interest in the 24-year-old RB Leipzig front man altogether and have a solid relationship with the Red Bull Group following deals for Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino.

Werner's age, goal threat (21 in 25 Bundesliga games in 2019/20) and versatility to play centrally or from out wide make him the obvious and most enticing pick to provide competition for the Reds current front line.

Potential Price: £45-60m

Marcus Thuram

The corner flag-waving son of a World Cup winner is another to ​have been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks.

Still only 22, the Italy-born forward is on his third club as a first-team pro and has impressed in his maiden campaign with Champions League chasers Borussia Monchengladbach, where he has scored ten times in 2019/20.

Like Werner, Thuram has the ability to play through the middle as an alternate to Firmino or in one of the wide positions. In addition, at 'Gladbach he is used to a high-pressing, 'defend from the front' system - no attacker in the Bundesliga has made more tackles than the France Under-21 star this season.

Although less of the finished article than Werner, Thuram is direct, physical and capable of scoring with both feet, while he plays up to the crowd in a way that would surely delight the Kop.



​​Read more about his antics and strengths here.



Potential Price: £40-50m

Jonathan David

A 20-year-old Canada international from the Belgian league may not be the most popular choice with 'Announce Mbappe' element of Liverpool Twitter. However, David looks destined for big things sooner or later and fits in with the Reds' transfer strategy of helping to create superstars rather than buying them.

The forward, who plays predominantly as a second striker but seemingly has the ability to feature anywhere across the front line, has an impressive 23 goals and ten assists for Gent (alma mater of Kevin de Bruyne, Christian Benteke and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic) in 40 appearances this season.

It's a cliche but David he has the dual qualities of strength and pace to succeed in England, while his style of bursting from deep suggests he could be an interesting (if quite different) Firmino substitute.

​Arsenal and Bayern Munich are among those to be linked to the youngster, who is (somewhat damningly) ​already Canada's fourth all-time top scorer.

Potential Price: £20-30m

Donyell Malen

Famously let go by Arsenal as a youth team star in 2017, 21-year-old Malen has developed into one of the most exciting Dutch strikers in donkey's years, scoring 28 goals in 71 senior appearances for PSV.

Primarily operating in the 'number nine' role, Malen's technical and creative abilities set him apart, while his fleet-footed style and tendency to drift in from out wide has been (pinch of salt required) likened to one of his great heroes, Thierry Henry.

Malen led the Eredivisie goal charts in 2019/20 (with 11) in the season's early months and scored a crucial equaliser on his Netherlands debut. However, a serious knee injury back in December has kept him on the sidelines up until the break.

​Barcelona have also been linked, while his national team relationship with Gini Wijnaldum and Virgil van Dijk could be useful in selling Liverpool to the youngster who already has experience of life in England.

The downside? He's represented by Mino Raiola.

Potential Price: £35-50m

Luka Jovic

One year on from being just about the most coveted young forward in world football, Jovic's stock has nosedived.

Still only 22, the Serbian has played just 391 minutes of La Liga football for ​Real Madrid since his €60m move last summer and has scored two goals.

Most recently, he has hit the headlines for ​allegedly breaking coronavirus lockdown and looks for all the world like another player who just couldn't cut it at Real Madrid.

There's little shame in that, however. As Claude Makelele, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder, Rafael van der Vaart, Angel Di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain and many more can attest, often the biggest bargains in the transfer market come from cherry-picking Madrid's castoffs. Jovic has supposedly ​already been offered to Chelsea and Spurs.

As more of a poacher than anything else, the man who scored 27 goals in 2018/19 for Frankfurt would certainly be quite different to Liverpool's current options.

Potential Price: £30-40m

Edinson Cavani

Ok, at 33 and on silly money, Cavani doesn't immediately scream sensible business for a club like Liverpool. However, a 'free' short-term move for the Uruguayan veteran under the right conditions could be just the ticket for the Reds.

The PSG forward is set to leave the French capital at the end of his contract this summer and is still one of the hardest-working, classiest forwards around, with over 350 career goals.

He can play in multiple roles and has the aerial presence to really benefit from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson's crossing game. Think of the headers!

More than that, Liverpool don't want players this summer who will ​block/stunt the development of their own current crop of youngsters.

The signing of Cavani for a season or two, would hopefully act as a dressing room boost, without shutting the door on exciting attacking starlets like Rhian Brewster and Harvey Elliott.