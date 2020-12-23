Liverpool Trio Return to Training Ahead of Festive Schedule

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost as they approach the end of their hectic festive schedule as Thiago, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri all returned to training on Wednesday.

The Reds have been plagued by injuries all season, with Thiago one of the longest-term absentees in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The Spaniard hasn't been seen since October's Merseyside derby draw with Everton, in which a nasty late tackle from Richarlison left him with a knee injury. Earlier attempts to return have all been postponed because of continued pain.

However, Liverpool took to their official website to reveal that Thiago has finally made his long-awaited return to training, where he was also joined by Milner and Shaqiri.

The Telegraph don't expect Thiago to be ready for Sunday's meeting with West Bromwich Albion, but the 29-year-old, who has managed just two appearances in a Liverpool shirt so far, is said to have his sights set on the trip to St James' Park to face Newcastle United on 30th December.

Happy to have Millie back in training, @andrewrobertso5? ?? pic.twitter.com/n7ZgVU6FWF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2020

There is more confidence about Milner's fitness. The versatile midfielder has filled in in a number of positions this season to help Liverpool cope with their defensive injury crisis, and his return will give Klopp more options to rotate his team over the coming weeks.

The Reds' injury crisis is slowly but surely coming to an end. Forward Diogo Jota remains sidelined alongside long-term absentees Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, but Klopp has managed to navigate the tricky period thanks to some top performances from academy youngsters.

Curtis Jones has continued to be a revelation in midfield in the absence of Milner and Thiago, while 19-year-old Rhys Williams has fitted in seamlessly following his surprise introduction to the team earlier this season.

The pair will likely retain their place in Klopp's starting lineup when West Brom come to Anfield on Sunday, when Liverpool will look to extend their four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!