Liverpool Turn to PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa in Search for Andy Robertson Backup

Liverpool are said to be contemplating a move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa this summer, as they look to finally bring in a specialist alternative to Andy Robertson.
Robertson has been the only senior left-back in Jürgen Klopp's squad since Alberto Moreno left for Villarreal early last summer, and the Scot has even played through pain at times because of the lack of alternatives.
The do-it-all James Milner has filled in at times, but it seems like Liverpool are looking for a full-time deputy.
According to SPORT, they have joined the race for Kurzawa, who is set to walk away from PSG when his contract expires this summer.
His representatives are believed to have been told that his contract will not be renewed, so he is now free to discuss a move overseas ahead of next season.
SPORT - being a Catalan publication - focuses mainly on Barcelona, who have been tipped to sign Kurzawa as their own backup for Jordi Alba, but there is also said to be interest from Arsenal, Inter and Napoli.
Arsenal were heavily linked with the 27-year-old in January and were believed to have come close to striking a deal back then as they wanted cover for both Kieran Tierney and
Source : 90min