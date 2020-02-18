Liverpool Turn to PSG Defender Layvin Kurzawa in Search for Andy Robertson Backup

​Liverpool are said to be contemplating a move for Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa this summer, as they look to finally bring in a specialist alternative to Andy Robertson.

Robertson has been the only senior left-back in Jürgen Klopp's squad since Alberto Moreno left for Villarreal early last summer, and the Scot has even played through pain at times because of the lack of alternatives.

The do-it-all ​James Milner has filled in at times, but it seems like ​Liverpool are looking for a full-time deputy.

According to ​SPORT, they have joined the race for Kurzawa, who is set to walk away from PSG when his contract expires this summer.

His representatives are believed to have been told that his contract will not be renewed, so he is now free to discuss a move overseas ahead of next season.

SPORT - being a Catalan publication - focuses mainly on ​Barcelona, who have been tipped to sign Kurzawa as their own backup for Jordi Alba, but there is also said to be interest from ​Arsenal, ​Inter and ​Napoli.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the 27-year-old in January and were believed to have come close to striking a deal back then as they wanted cover for both Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolašinac , but the move failed to materialise.





Now Liverpool have joined the queue of suitors, and they could well be confident of winning the race for his signature, given all the aforementioned teams are likely only going to offer Kurzawa a spot on the bench as well.





It may not be the big name which Liverpool fans want to see linked with the club, but bringing Kurzawa in for cheap to give Robertson occasional respite could be a smart move.

Kurzawa was one of France's top left-backs earlier in his career with Monaco, but has found opportunities hard to come by after his move to Paris in 2015, where he has never made more than 20 appearances in a league season.





However, what he has been is a reliable backup, which is all that Liverpool are looking for.

