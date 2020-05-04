Liverpool Unhappy With Treatment of Loris Karius at Be?ikta? Following Contract Termination

Liverpool are apparently frustrated at the treatment of Loris Karius during his recently terminated loan spell at Turkish club Besiktas.









A product of one of Jurgen Klopp's former clubs, Mainz, Karius was signed by Liverpool in the summer of 2016 for around £4.75m.





However, the German stopper's Liverpool career ended disastrously error with his final competitive appearance for the club coming in the 3-1 Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018, in which he famously committed two high profile errors.







Alisson was brought in for £67m that summer, while Karius was sent out on loan to Beşiktaş in a two-year deal.





However, long-running disputes over unpaid wages led to Karius cancelling his contract early last week.









Despite playing regularly for the Turkish side, Karius reportedly went four months without receiving a wage last season. While Liverpool stepped in to cover the amount, he has endured a second spell without income following football’s suspension due to COVID-19.









In a social media post reflecting on his experience at Beşiktaş, Karius admitted: “It’s a shame it comes to an end like this, but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems.









“I was very patient for months, telling the board over and over again. [The] same things happened already last year.









“Unfortunately, they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut.”









According to the Liverpool ECHO, a number of Liverpool staff are aggrieved at how the situation has turned out, although UEFA are expected to step in and help resolve the issues regarding Karius’ pay while out on loan.









Even if training resumed at Melwood in the not too distant future, it is speculated that Karius might find himself being put up for sale rather than able to return to his parent club long-term.









In his absence, and following the sale of Simon Mignolet last summer, Adrian was brought in as goalkeeping cover to Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper, Alisson.





The former West Ham player Adrian started the season by becoming the penalty-saving match-winner in the UEFA Super Cup and has gone on to make 11 Premier League appearances this season.





