Liverpool unlikely to sell Divock Origi in January

Liverpool are not expected to sanction the departure of backup striker Divock Origi this month unless they receive an offer which they cannot refuse.

Origi's future has long been up in the air following years of limited minutes behind the superstar trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota's emergence as the first reserve has only intensified rumours that Origi could be sold.

A number of Premier League sides have been tipped to move for Origi, with the new riches of Newcastle United one of the most reject suitors.

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, it will take a huge offer to tempt them to sell Origi and they are planning to keep him in their ranks for the remainder of the season.

Origi's contract is set to expire in the summer, although Liverpool are understood to have an option to extend that by a further 12 months if the Belgian makes a certain number of Premier League starts.

He is yet to start a match in the league this season but could rack up the appearances with Salah and Mane away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Just how many he would need to make to trigger that clause is unknown.

Sky Sports initially suggested that a fee of £10m could be enough to land Origi, but this latest report states that Liverpool have acknowledged just how much Newcastle have paid for 31-year-old Kieran Trippier - £12m with add-ons - and would likely demand a similar fee for Origi.

With Liverpool reluctant to sell, Origi has been tipped to wait until the summer to evaluate his options, when more suitors will come forward to try and snap him up - potentially for free.

His representatives have held talks with three teams in Italy, although Origi's preference is understood to be remaining in the Premier League.