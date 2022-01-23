Liverpool unlikely to sign Denis Zakaria in January

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria in January.

90min reported in December that Zakaria was a target for a host of Premier League teams this month, with Manchester United and Arsenal among his most prominent suitors.

More recently, Liverpool have been credited with an interest in the dynamic midfielder. Zakaria's contract expires at the end of the season and there is little indication that he will be extending his stay at the Bundesliga side beyond the summer.

This makes him an attractive proposition to anyone looking to strengthen in the middle of the park during the window.

However, as reported by the Liverpool Echo, club sources have distanced themselves from the transfer.

Over the course of the season Jurgen Klopp has seen his midfield numbers dwindle due to Covid-19 and injury. Recently though, several important names have returned to the fray making the need to reinforce this month less pressing.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones and James Milner should all return from various ailments imminently, while Thiago Alcantara is also still to come back.

It is not expected to be a busy transfer window for the Reds. The most pressing issue is tying Mohamed Salah down to a fresh deal. Salah - whose is currently away at AFCON - is contracted until 2023, but with the forward in career-best form, the Reds are desperate to extend his stay.