Liverpool Unlikely to Stump Up for Jadon Sancho Thanks in Part to Jurgen Klopp Bench Stance

​Liverpool are unlikely to pursue a deal for Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho in the summer, with the Reds feeling his £120m price tag is simply too much to pay for a player who may not be an automatic starter.

Sancho is set to move away from Signal Iduna Park at the end of the season (whenever that is) and will likely have a whole host of clubs to choose from for his next destination.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all likely to make a move for the now 20-year-old whenever the next opportunity arises - with 90min told that the Red Devils are firmly in the driving seat.





The Evening Standard report that Liverpool are out of the Sancho sweepstakes, with the Reds put off by the England international's gargantuan £120m fee despite being long-time admirers of the winger.





Jurgen Klopp has also weighed in on a potential move for Sancho, with the German boss believed to have said the 20-year-old would initially have to start on Liverpool's bench, as their potent front three can't be broken up.

Wingers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah - who often operate as inside forwards in Klopp's system - have shone in the Reds' halted imperious Premier League campaign, with the duo combining for 30 goals and 15 assists this season.

And despite the remarkable form of the aforementioned pair, this news must be frustrating for Liverpool fans to hear.





Sancho has reached new heights in Dortmund this time around following an impressive second season at the club. The 20-year-old has 29 goal contributions in 23 Bundesliga games this season and was enjoying a remarkable eight-game streak of registering either a goal or an assist in the league before the universal suspension.

Not only are his statistics impressive, but Sancho's knack drifting inside to find pockets of space in between the lines and his decision-making in the final third make him a perfect fit for Klopp's system at Anfield.