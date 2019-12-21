Liverpool Unveil First Picture of 'World Champions' Kit After Club World Cup Success

Liverpool have released the first picture of the kit that will celebrate their success at the 2019 Club World Cup.
Jürgen Klopp's side beat Monterrey and then Flamengo to lift the trophy in Qatar, with Roberto Firmino scoring the only goal of the final to win Liverpool the title.
The Reds had to make an application to wear the special kit for their Premier League game against Wolves and after being granted permission by the authorities, Liverpool shared a picture of the shirt on social media.
December 29, 2019
The kit comes with a unique 'World Champions' badge to celebrate their success at the Club World Cup in Qatar.
While Liverpool's aesthetics will be different this weekend, they'll be hoping that they can keep their incredible unbeaten run intact against
For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min