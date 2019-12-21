Liverpool Unveil First Picture of 'World Champions' Kit After Club World Cup Success

​Liverpool have released the first picture of the kit that will celebrate their success at the 2019 Club World Cup.

Jürgen Klopp's side beat Monterrey and then Flamengo to lift the trophy in Qatar, with Roberto Firmino scoring the only goal of the final to win Liverpool the title.

The Reds had to make an application to wear the special kit for their Premier League game against Wolves and after being granted permission by the authorities, Liverpool shared a picture of the shirt on social media.

The kit comes with a unique 'World Champions' badge to celebrate their success at the Club World Cup in Qatar.

While Liverpool's aesthetics will be different this weekend, they'll be hoping that they can keep their incredible unbeaten run intact against Nuno Espírito Santo's Wolves.





The Reds have only dropped two points so far this season and they're 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table - sitting 14 ahead of reigning champions Manchester City .





Although Liverpool are the most in-form team in Europe, Wolves have already shown time and time again this season that they love to upset the Premier League's established hierarchy.





This season alone, Wolves have picked up points against the likes of Leicester City , Manchester United and Arsenal , while they've also won both of their matches against Manchester City.

Despite winning recent matches against Liverpool in cup competitions, Wolves haven't actually picked up three points against the Reds since the 2010/11 season.





In top-flight history, Wolves have only ever scored one goal at Anfield.

