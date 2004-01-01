Liverpool unveil Ibrahima Konate's squad number

Liverpool have announced that £36m summer signing Ibrahima Konate will wear the club’s number five shirt, inheriting the jersey vacated by Georginio Wijnaldum when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer.

Konate’s arrival from RB Leipzig was confirmed way back in May, but the club saved the unveiling of the 22-year-old defender’s shirt number until the launch of the new 2021/22 away kit.

Although he has never previously worn it during his career to date, number five was the obvious choice for Konate as soon as Wijnaldum’s exit as a free agent was official.

Wijnaldum took over the shirt when he joined the Reds from Newcastle in 2016, but the last centre-back to wear it §was Daniel Agger between 2005 and 2014.