Liverpool unveil new home kit for 2022/23 season

Liverpool have released their new home kit for the upcoming 2022/23 season, inspired by the idea of 'Scouse solidarity'.

The all-red design features YNWA (You'll Never Walk Alone) detailing on the sleeve, as well as the 97 emblem encased by the Eternal Flames on the back of the neck as a tribute to the 97 lives lost in the Hillsborough tragedy.

Kit manufacturers Nike have kept it pretty simple this time around but have introduced a new name and number style for the back of shirt.

Player names will now be written in a font which mimics those of the historic street signs on show in the city of Liverpool.

"We’re all so proud to wear the Liverpool jersey and be part of the swoosh family," said captain Jordan Henderson. "We know exactly what this jersey means to our fans, and we can’t wait to run out in it at Anfield."

The kit, which is sustainably made using recycled plastic bottles, will be worn by the men's, women's and academy sides, and will be launched formally on May 19.

Alongside the new home kit, an all-new home training and lifestyle collection will be launched on the same day, with a goalkeeper shirt set to follow later in the month.